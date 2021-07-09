South Africa targets 300,000 COVID-19 vaccinations a day by end-Aug
09-07-2021
South Africa aims to do at least 300,000 COVID-19 vaccinations a day by the end of August, senior health official Nicholas Crisp said on Friday.
He added that the country had around 3.6 million vaccine doses in stock, enough for around 18 days of vaccinations.
