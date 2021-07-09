South Africa targets 300,000 COVID-19 vaccinations a day by end-Aug

South Africa aims to do at least 300,000 COVID-19 vaccinations a day by the end of August, senior health official Nicholas Crisp said on Friday.

He added that the country had around 3.6 million vaccine doses in stock, enough for around 18 days of vaccinations.

Advertisement

Also Read: Rugby-Lions captain Jones ruled out of South Africa trip with shoulder injury

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)