Left Menu

Clear early signs of fourth COVID-19 wave starting in Pakistan: Minister

Now there are clear early signs of a fourth wave starting, he said in a tweet.He cited poor SOP compliance by the people and the spread of COVID-19 variants, including the Delta variant, first identified in India, as reasons for the fourth wave in Pakistan.The NCOC, the nerve centre of Pakistans coronavirus response, has previously confirmed the presence of different variants of coronavirus in Pakistan, including the Delta variant, Beta variant that was first detected in South Africa, and the Alpha variant that was discovered in the United Kingdom.

PTI | Islamabad | Updated: 09-07-2021 14:38 IST | Created: 09-07-2021 14:16 IST
Clear early signs of fourth COVID-19 wave starting in Pakistan: Minister
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

There are ''clear early signs'' of a fourth COVID-19 wave starting in Pakistan due to poor compliance with the standard operating procedures and the spread of the Delta variant, Minister for Planning Asad Umar said on Friday.

Umar, who is also the head of the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) to combat COVID-19, said field reports were showing a complete disregard for the standard operating procedures (SOPs) and warned that the government would be forced to shut down wedding halls, indoor restaurants and gyms if they ignored the rules.

''Two weeks ago, I tweeted that our artificial intelligence models are showing the possible emergence of a fourth wave. Now there are clear early signs of a fourth wave starting,'' he said in a tweet.

He cited poor SOP compliance by the people and the spread of COVID-19 variants, including the Delta variant, first identified in India, as reasons for the fourth wave in Pakistan.

The NCOC, the nerve center of Pakistan's coronavirus response, has previously confirmed the presence of different variants of coronavirus in Pakistan, including the Delta variant, a Beta variant that was first detected in South Africa, and the Alpha variant that was discovered in the United Kingdom. Meanwhile, Pakistan recorded 1,737 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours which was the highest since 1,923 cases recorded on June 4.

Pakistan recorded 663 cases on June 21 which marked the end of the third wave that hit the country in March and peaked on April 17 with 6,127 new cases.

Last year Pakistan battled two waves of the pandemic.

Umar's tweet came a day after Prime Minister Imran Khan in a video message issued a similar warning about the looming threat of a new wave and urged people to follow the guidelines.

Meanwhile, the national tally of confirmed cases reached 969,476 while the death toll touched 22,520, according to the Ministry of National Health Services.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Saudi Arabia's Alfanar completes 100 pc acquisition of wind turbine OEM Senvion India

Saudi Arabia's Alfanar completes 100 pc acquisition of wind turbine OEM Senv...

 India
2
NIIT, Axis Bank partner to launch digital banking academy

NIIT, Axis Bank partner to launch digital banking academy

 India
3
Yes, you can still get COVID after being vaccinated, but you’re unlikely to get as sick

Yes, you can still get COVID after being vaccinated, but you’re unlikely to ...

 Australia
4
German robot manufacturer KUKA taps Nokia for 5G private wireless networking

German robot manufacturer KUKA taps Nokia for 5G private wireless networking

 Germany

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021