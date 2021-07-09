Pfizer and BioNTech plan to ask U.S. and European regulators within weeks to authorize a booster dose of their COVID-19 vaccine, based on evidence of greater risk of infection six months after inoculation and the spread of the more infectious Delta variant. The World Health Organization said it was not yet clear whether booster vaccines would be needed to maintain protection.

EUROPE * Britain plans to scrap quarantine for fully vaccinated people arriving from other countries in the coming weeks, the transport minister said, a day after announcing a rule change for those in Britain who have had both shots.

* The Delta variant will probably account for most new coronavirus cases in France from this weekend, the health minister said. * The Dutch government is expected to reimpose restrictions on dance clubs and music festivals in response to a surge in COVID-19 infections among young adults, local media reported.

ASIA-PACIFIC * From Monday South Korea will for the first time tighten coronavirus curbs to the strictest level possible in Seoul and neighboring regions, as alarm spreads with new cases setting a second consecutive daily record nationwide.

* Australian authorities pleaded with Sydney residents to stay at home, warning a three-week lockdown may be extended as they struggle to control a COVID-19 outbreak. * The Philippines loosened restrictions to allow children out of their homes so they can return to parks, playgrounds, and hiking trails in the capital region and some other provinces after a slowdown in infections.

* Tokyo 2020 organizers have asked the public to stay away from the Olympic road cycling and triathlon races following an announcement that the Games would take place without spectators. * Thailand announced tighter restrictions in the capital Bangkok and nine provinces, including travel curbs, mall closures, a curfew, and limits on the size of gatherings.

* Vietnam brought in tighter curbs in more areas including the commercial hub of Ho Chi Minh City, as authorities set a target of vaccinating 50% of people aged 18 or older by the end of the year and 70% by the end of March. * Indonesia will impose emergency restrictions in some areas outside of Java and Bali islands.

AMERICAS * U.S. COVID-19 cases are up around 11% over the previous week, almost entirely among people who have not been vaccinated, officials said on Thursday, as the Delta variant becomes the dominant strain in the country.

MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA * South Africa plans to start vaccinating people aged between 35 and 49 years old from Aug. 1. It aims to do at least 300,000 COVID-19 vaccinations a day by the end of August.

* Libya's new unity government announced it was closing its borders with Tunisia for a week due to the rise in cases in the neighboring country. MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS

* Cuba said its two-shot Soberana 2 vaccine, delivered with a booster called Soberana Plus, had proven 91.2% effective in late-stage clinical trials, following similar news about its Abdala vaccine. * Finance ministers of the world's 20 largest economies are set to urge faster distribution of COVID-19 vaccines, drugs, and tests across the world, but are not making new firm commitments.

ECONOMIC IMPACT * World stocks steadied, Treasury yields bounced and the dollar held firm as markets took a cautious breather in the face of fresh concerns over the pace of the world's economic recovery from COVID-19.

* Britain's post-lockdown economic rebound slowed sharply in May despite a further relaxation of social-distancing rules, according to official data.

