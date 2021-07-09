Australia PM cheers Melbourne pub's beers-for-vaccine offer
Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said the initiative by Melbourne's Prince Alfred Hotel to offer complimentary alcohol to COVID-19 vaccinated patrons was a "good hearted" initiative and in the national interest. He described the Therapeutic Drugs Administration's (TGA) disapproval as "heavy-handed" during a televised news briefing.
- Country:
- Australia
Australia's drug regulator on Friday tweaked its regulations to permit an offer of alcohol for those inoculated against COVID-19 after earlier barring a pub from doing so and prompting the country's prime minister to step in. Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said the initiative by Melbourne's Prince Alfred Hotel to offer complimentary alcohol to COVID-19 vaccinated patrons was a "good hearted" initiative and in the national interest.
He described the Therapeutic Drugs Administration's (TGA) disapproval as "heavy-handed" during a televised news briefing. The TGA had disapproved of the plan as rules bar the use of alcohol or tobacco as incentives to receive medicines. "This is a national interest vaccine programme," Morrison said. "We'll be making some changes to ensure that these good-hearted, good-natured sort of initiatives that people may take on of their own volition."
He said Health Minister Greg Hunt would speak to the TGA and ask them to back down. In a statement to Reuters late on Friday, the TGA said it had amended the regulations to permit an offer of alcohol for those vaccinated against COVID-19 to encourage uptake of the shot.
Australia has been one of the most successful countries globally in curbing the coronavirus pandemic but its vaccination rollout has been slowed by supply shortages and some vaccine hesitancy among its population. Recurrent coronavirus outbreaks in Australia's major cities in recent weeks have boosted vaccine take-up, though at 9% of fully inoculated adults the country still lags its economic peers.
In the United States, beer, lottery tickets and marijuana have been used as incentives to drive up vaccination rates.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Scott Morrison
- United States
- Melbourne
- Health
- Greg Hunt
- Australia
- Morrison
ALSO READ
Parliament passes Health Amendment Bill to reduce cervical cancer
China stocks slip as healthcare firms retreat; Hong Kong up
Health News Roundup: FDA to add warning about rare heart inflammation to Pfizer, Moderna vaccines; Exclusive: Let down by rich and failing the poor, global vaccine scheme to be shaken up and more
More than 30 crore vaccine doses provided by Centre to states/UTs: Health Ministry
Jassar Dental Medical Education Health Foundation Ramps up In-House Oxygen Generation Capacity