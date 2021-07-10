Left Menu

Saudi Arabia approves Moderna's COVID vaccine -state news agency

Reuters | Updated: 10-07-2021 01:30 IST | Created: 10-07-2021 01:30 IST
Saudi Arabia's Food and Drug Authority on Friday approved Moderna Inc's COVID-19 vaccine for use in the kingdom, the state news agency (SPA) said.

The authority added that after this approval, authorities will start procedures to import the two-dose vaccine, the news agency said.

Saudi Arabia had earlier approved the use of the Pfizer Inc , AstraZeneca Plc and the Johnson & Johnson vaccines.

