Saudi Arabia approves Moderna's COVID vaccine -state news agency
Reuters
Saudi Arabia's Food and Drug Authority on Friday approved Moderna Inc's COVID-19 vaccine for use in the kingdom, the state news agency (SPA) said.
The authority added that after this approval, authorities will start procedures to import the two-dose vaccine, the news agency said.
Saudi Arabia had earlier approved the use of the Pfizer Inc , AstraZeneca Plc and the Johnson & Johnson vaccines.
