S.Korea reports highest ever daily COVID-19 cases of 1,378-KDCA

Reuters | Seoul | Updated: 10-07-2021 06:05 IST | Created: 10-07-2021 06:05 IST
South Korea had its highest-ever number of new daily COVID-19 infections of 1,378 in the last 24 hours, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency said on Saturday.

Starting on Monday, coronavirus curbs will be tightened to the strictest level possible in Seoul and neighbouring regions for the first time, South Korea said on Friday, as a streak of record new COVID-19 cases fanned concern.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

