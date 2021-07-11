Left Menu

Mexico reports 9,581 new cases of COVID-19, 232 more deaths

Reuters | Mexico City | Updated: 11-07-2021 02:28 IST | Created: 11-07-2021 02:28 IST
  • Country:
  • Mexico

Mexico's health ministry on Saturday reported 9,581 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the country and 232 more fatalities, bringing its total to 2,586,721 infections and 234,907 deaths.

The government has said the real number of cases is likely significantly higher, and separate data published recently suggested the actual death toll could be 60% higher than the official count.

