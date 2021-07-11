Left Menu

Russia reports 25,033 new COVID-19 cases, 749 deaths

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 11-07-2021 13:57 IST | Created: 11-07-2021 13:50 IST
Russia reported 25,033 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, including 5,410 in Moscow, taking the official national tally since the pandemic began to 5,783,333.

The government coronavirus task force said 749 people had died of coronavirus-linked causes in the past 24 hours, pushing the national death toll to 143,002.

The federal statistics agency has kept a separate death toll. It said on Friday it had recorded around 290,000 deaths related to COVID-19 between April 2020 and May this year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

