Senegal reports 529 new coronavirus infections

Senegal reported 529 coronavirus cases on Sunday, a record in new daily cases there since the start of the pandemic, and a sign that a third wave of infections was gaining speed. The growing infection rate has alarmed authorities, but they have stopped short of imposing stringent measures to curb the spread after previous restrictions led to economic hardship that helped to fuel violent protests in March.

Senegal has reported 46,179 coronavirus cases since the start of the pandemic, and 1,194 deaths. So far it has vaccinated close to 600,000 from a total population of around 16 million. Reuters data shows that the seven-day average for new daily coronavirus infections in Senegal has risen to 194, a third below what the rate was during the peak of the second wave in February.

