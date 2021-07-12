Left Menu

Mexico reports 3,779 new coronavirus cases, 62 more deaths

Reuters | Mexico City | Updated: 12-07-2021 03:25 IST | Created: 12-07-2021 03:18 IST
Mexico's health ministry on Sunday reported 3,779 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the country and 62 more fatalities, bringing its total to 2,590,500 infections and 234,969 deaths.

The government has said the real number of cases is likely significantly higher, and separate official data have suggested the actual death toll could be 60% higher than the confirmed count.

