China's southwest Yunnan province reports 9 new local cases

Chinese authorities in the southwestern province of Yunnan reported nine new confirmed locally transmitted cases for July 11, of which seven were detected in the city of Ruili bordering Myanmar. This compared with 12 locally transmitted infections in the province on the previous day.

Of the nine new confirmed cases, two were previously diagnosed as asymptomatic cases, said Yunnan authorities. China does not classify asymptomatic cases as confirmed cases. Yunnan province has recently recorded a spate of local cases, and is preventing individuals from leaving or entering Ruili without special permission.

