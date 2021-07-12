Left Menu

Taiwanese tech companies announce vaccine donation

That has hampered Taiwanese attempts to obtain international aid to fight the coronavirus pandemic.TSMC said vaccine doses would be produced in a factory in Germany and shipped directly to Taiwans anti-disease agency.TSMC is the worlds biggest contract manufacturer of processor chips for smartphones and computers.

PTI | Taipei | Updated: 12-07-2021 10:58 IST | Created: 12-07-2021 10:57 IST
Taiwanese tech companies announce vaccine donation
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Taiwan

Two Taiwanese high-tech companies announced a donation Monday of 10 million doses of the anti-coronavirus vaccine developed by Germany's BioNTech to the island's government.

The announcement highlights the awkward situation for Taiwan's government. It is excluded from the World Health Organisation and is uneasy about relying on China, which threatens to invade the island democracy, for medical supplies.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Corp. and Hon Hai Precision Electronics said they were buying the vaccine through China's Fosun Pharma, which owns the distribution rights for Greater China, which Beijing says includes Taiwan.

The mainland's ruling Communist Party has persuaded most other governments to avoid formal relations with the island democracy. That has hampered Taiwanese attempts to obtain international aid to fight the coronavirus pandemic.

TSMC said vaccine doses would be produced in a factory in Germany and shipped directly to Taiwan's anti-disease agency.

TSMC is the world's biggest contract manufacturer of processor chips for smartphones and computers. Hon Hai is the biggest assembler of smartphones and other electronics for Apple and other global brands. They said the Yongling Charity and Social Welfare Foundation of Hon Hai founder Terry Gou also contributed.

Taiwan has managed to largely contain the pandemic with strict quarantine requirements. It has reported 15,249 cases and 740 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University's COVID-19 tracker.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Benefits of mRNA COVID vaccines outweigh rare heart risks, says WHO; U.S. administers nearly 333.6 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines- CDC and more

Health News Roundup: Benefits of mRNA COVID vaccines outweigh rare heart ris...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Russia reports 25,033 new COVID-19 cases, 749 deaths; Australia reports first 2021 local COVID-19 death and more

Health News Roundup: Russia reports 25,033 new COVID-19 cases, 749 deaths; A...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Factbox: Branson, Bezos, and Musk - three space tourism pioneers; Billionaire Branson set to fly to space aboard Virgin Galactic rocket plane and more

Science News Roundup: Factbox: Branson, Bezos, and Musk - three space touris...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Unvaccinated Belgian woman contracted two COVID variants simultaneously; U.S. administers nearly 333.6 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines- CDC and more

Health News Roundup: Unvaccinated Belgian woman contracted two COVID variant...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021