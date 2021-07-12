England to go ahead with July 19 COVID relaxation -health minister

England will go ahead with plans to lift almost all legal restrictions on day to day life on July 19, health minister Sajid Javid said on Monday.

"We firmly believe that this is the right time to get our nation closer to normal life, so we will move to the next stage of our roadmap on July the 19th," Javid told parliament.

