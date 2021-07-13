Left Menu

Mexico reports 3,074 new COVID-19 cases, 89 more deaths

Reuters | Mexico City | Updated: 13-07-2021 01:00 IST | Created: 13-07-2021 00:53 IST
Mexico's health ministry on Monday reported 3,074 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the country and 89 more fatalities, bringing total figures to 2,593,574 infections and 235,058 deaths.

The government has said the real number of cases is likely significantly higher, and separate data published recently suggested the actual death toll could be 60% higher than the official count.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

