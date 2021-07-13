Left Menu

At least 20 killed, five injured in coronavirus hospital fire in Iraq -INA

"Health crews carried charred bodies out of the burning hospital while many patients were coughing from the rising smoke", a Reuters reporter on the fire site said. INA cited health ministry officials as saying that search operations in Al-Hussain Coronavirus hospital continued after the fire was brought under control.

Reuters | Cairo | Updated: 13-07-2021 01:54 IST | Created: 13-07-2021 01:54 IST
At least 20 people were killed and five injured in a coronavirus hospital fire in Iraq's southern city of Nassiriya, the state news agency (INA) reported on Monday. "Health crews carried charred bodies out of the burning hospital while many patients were coughing from the rising smoke", a Reuters reporter on the fire site said.

INA cited health ministry officials as saying that search operations in Al-Hussain Coronavirus hospital continued after the fire was brought under control. Health sources said the death toll could rise as many patients are still missing.

