Moldova gets 500,000 doses of J&J's COVID-19 vaccine from U.S. -State Dept.

The United States has sent 500,000 doses of Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine to Moldova as part of Washington's coronavirus diplomacy to send surplus shots overseas to help fight the global pandemic, the U.S. Department of State said on Tuesday.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 13-07-2021 19:20 IST | Created: 13-07-2021 19:20 IST
The United States has sent 500,000 doses of Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine to Moldova as part of Washington's coronavirus diplomacy to send surplus shots overseas to help fight the global pandemic, the U.S. Department of State said on Tuesday. "I’m pleased to announce the donation of 500,000 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine to Moldova. This delivery furthers the U.S. commitment to defeating the global COVID-19 pandemic and helping Moldova," U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a post on Twitter alongside pictures of the shipments.

The COVID-19 pandemic has battered the economy of tiny ex-Soviet republic, which has 3.5 million people and is one of Europe's poorest nations. The half-million doses were sent on Monday, State Department spokesman Ned Price said.

The shipment is part of U.S. efforts to support COVAX, the global vaccine sharing program with the World Health Organization to help distribute vaccines to poorer countries.

