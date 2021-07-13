Left Menu

UK reports 50 COVID-19 deaths, highest since April

Reuters | London | Updated: 13-07-2021 20:38 IST
Britain on Tuesday reported 50 deaths within 28 days of a positive COVID-19 test, the highest level since April as the government prepares to remove almost all coronavirus restrictions in England from next week.

An additional 36,660 cases were registered, according to official data.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

