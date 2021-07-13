UK reports 50 COVID-19 deaths, highest since April
Britain on Tuesday reported 50 deaths within 28 days of a positive COVID-19 test, the highest level since April as the government prepares to remove almost all coronavirus restrictions in England from next week.
An additional 36,660 cases were registered, according to official data.
