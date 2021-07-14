Malaysia sees record 11,618 new coronavirus cases
Reuters | Kuala Lumpur | Updated: 14-07-2021 13:32 IST | Created: 14-07-2021 13:14 IST
Malaysia reported 11,618 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, a second straight day of record case numbers.
Total cases hit 867,567, the health ministry said on Twitter.
