UK reports 42,302 COVID cases, highest since Jan. 15

The United Kingdom reported a further 42,302 cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, the highest daily increase since Jan. 15, and 49 deaths, official data showed.

Britain's cases have been rising since late May, although death figures have remained much lower than previous waves. Wednesday's figure of 42,302 compared with the 36,660 reported on Tuesday.

