Netherlands to reimpose work-from-home as infections soar - Rutte

The Netherlands will reimpose work-from-home guidelines due to soaring COVID-19 infections, just weeks after lifting them, Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte told parliament on Wednesday.

Reuters | Amsterdam | Updated: 14-07-2021 21:56 IST | Created: 14-07-2021 21:56 IST
The Netherlands will reimpose work-from-home guidelines due to soaring COVID-19 infections, just weeks after lifting them, Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte told parliament on Wednesday. Last Friday, the Netherlands reintroduced restrictions on bars, restaurants and nightclubs to stop a spate of infections among young adults, just two weeks after most lockdown measures were lifted as cases were falling.

The recommendation to work from home is not compulsory and applies only to people who can do so. Most lockdown measures were lifted on June 26, as an accelerated rollout of COVID-19 vaccinations drove infections sharply down.

Parliament was recalled from summer vacation for a special debate on a six-fold jump in infections, which on Wednesday rose above 10,000 in 24 hours for the first time in half a year. "We are returning to the old advice," Rutte was quoted by news portal NU.nl as telling lawmakers on Wednesday.

The Dutch government has cancelled all multi-day festivals and events with large crowds as part of the curbs being imposed until Aug. 14.

Business briefs

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5004237 update

Visitor sharing now available to Google Workspace Business Starter and Frontline customers

WHO warns against people mixing and matching COVID vaccines

