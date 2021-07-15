Left Menu

Centre raises Covid norm violations with states, warns them against complacency

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-07-2021 19:13 IST | Created: 15-07-2021 19:13 IST
The Union Health Ministry on Thursday raised with the states the issue of violations in COVID-19 norms in many parts of the country, especially hill stations, and impressed upon them the need for focussed public health measures to check the pandemic.

In a letter to all states and Union Territories, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said complacency at this juncture has the potential to result in another surge in COVID-19 cases.

''Violations of Covid norms have been observed in various parts of the country, especially in hill stations, public transport and markets. Needless to say, such complacency at this juncture has the potential to result in another surge in cases,'' he said and reiterated the need for focussed public health measures by the states and UTs.

It is imperative to adhere to the guiding principles of COVID-19 containment and management with a special focus on the five-fold strategy of test-track-treat-vaccinate and adherence to Covid-appropriate behaviour, Bhushan said.

''Focussed and sustained high levels of testing, relentless contact tracing, comprehensive vaccination and ensuring strict adherence to Covid-appropriate behaviour at all crowded places and potential super-spreader events are of the essence,'' he added.

The letter comes a day after the Union Home ministry raised the issue of violations of COVID-19 norms observed in several parts of the country, including hill stations, and asked states and union territories to take action against officials responsible for ensuring compliance to guidelines.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

