Mexico posts 12,821 new COVID-19 cases, 233 more deaths

Reuters | Mexico City | Updated: 16-07-2021
Mexico's health ministry on Thursday reported 12,821 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 233 more fatalities, bringing its total figures to 2,629,648 infections and 235,740 deaths.

The government has said the real number of cases is likely significantly higher, and separate data published recently suggested the actual death toll could be 60% higher than the official count. (Writing by Drazen Jorgic; Editing by Leslie Adler)

