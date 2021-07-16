Left Menu

South Korea reports 1,536 new coronavirus cases -KDCA

Reuters | Seoul | Updated: 16-07-2021 06:06 IST | Created: 16-07-2021 06:06 IST
South Korea reported 1,536 new coronavirus cases as of Thursday midnight, a slow decline in daily infections since hitting a record earlier this week, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency said on Friday.

South Korea was for months a coronavirus success story as it kept outbreaks under control with testing, tracing and social distancing, but the more contagious Delta variant has been fuelling a new wave of infections.

