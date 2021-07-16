66 new COVID-19 cases, one more death in Delhi

The national capital recorded 66 new COVID-19 cases and one death on Friday, while the positivity rate dropped to 0.09 per cent, according to data shared by the health department here.

The single new fatality has pushed the death toll to 25,023, according to the latest bulletin. On Thursday, Delhi had logged 72 cases and one death, with a positivity rate of 0.10 per cent.

Advertisement

On Wednesday, Delhi had recorded 77 cases and one death, while on Tuesday the daily infection tally was 76 with two deaths.

On February 16, ninety-four people were diagnosed Covid positive while the daily tally was 96 on January 27, according to official figures.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)