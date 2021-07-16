PTI tally of COVID-19 cases, recoveries and deaths in India at 10.10 pm

Following is a state/Union Territory-wise tally of COVID-19 cases, active cases, recoveries and deaths in India at 10.10 pm, according to data provided by various governments.

NORTHERN REGION State/UT Confirmed Discharged Deaths Active ---------------------------------------------------------------- Chandigarh 61,862 60995 809 58 --------------------------------------------------------------- Delhi 1,435,419 1,409,739 25,023 657 --------------------------------------------------------------- Haryana 769463 759041 9586 836 --------------------------------------------------------------- Himachal Pradesh 204,224 199582 3,488 1136 --------------------------------------------------------------- Jammu & Kashmir 319576 313098 2231 1234 --------------------------------------------------------------- Ladakh 20234 19920 206 108 --------------------------------------------------------------- Punjab 598130 580677 16215 1,238 --------------------------------------------------------------- Rajasthan 953292 943842 8947 503 --------------------------------------------------------------- Uttarakhand 341401 327346 7355 698 --------------------------------------------------------------- Uttar Pradesh 1707741 1683691 22711 1339 --------------------------------------------------------------- SOUTHERN REGION Andhra Pradesh 1934450 1896499 13097 24854 --------------------------------------------------------------- Karnataka 2880370 2812869 36079 31399 --------------------------------------------------------------- Kerala 3,130,833 2993242 15,155 121,944 --------------------------------------------------------------- Lakshadweep 10053 9885 49 79 --------------------------------------------------------------- Puducherry 119,509 116486 1,775 1248 --------------------------------------------------------------- Tamil Nadu 2531118 2468236 33652 29230 --------------------------------------------------------------- Telangana 635320 621541 3751 10028 --------------------------------------------------------------- WESTERN REGION Chhattisgarh 999462 982003 13492 3967 --------------------------------------------------------------- Daman, Diu & Dadra 10,565 10545 4 16 --------------------------------------------------------------- Goa 169,461 164696 3,106 1659 --------------------------------------------------------------- Gujarat 824,423 813743 10,074 606 --------------------------------------------------------------- Madhya Pradesh 791629 780884 10510 235 --------------------------------------------------------------- Maharashtra 6197018 5965644 126727 101337 --------------------------------------------------------------- EASTERN REGION Andaman & Nicobar 7501 7359 129 13 -------------------------------------------------------------- Arunachal Pradesh 41646 37272 197 4177 -------------------------------------------------------------- Assam 544227 519697 4961 19569 ------------------------------------------------------------- Bihar 723,785 713377 9,626 781 -------------------------------------------------------------- Jharkhand 346533 341077 5120 336 -------------------------------------------------------------- Manipur 82,688 72305 1,350 9033 -------------------------------------------------------------- Meghalaya 56493 51396 4166 931 -------------------------------------------------------------- Mizoram 26207 20653 119 5435 -------------------------------------------------------------- Nagaland 26476 24145 505 1082 -------------------------------------------------------------- Odisha 949929 925526 4925 19,425 -------------------------------------------------------------- Sikkim 23080 20181 319 2320 -------------------------------------------------------------- Tripura 72857 67364 719 4682 -------------------------------------------------------------- West Bengal 1516481 1485017 17980 13484 ------------------------------------------------------------------ TOTAL 31063456 30219573 414158 415677 ------------------------------------------------------------------ In its most recent update, the Union health ministry placed the total number of COVID-19 cases in the country at 3,10,26,829 and the death toll at 4,12,531. The ministry said there are 4,30,422 active cases, while 3,01,83,876 people 4,32,041 have so far recovered from the infection.

