Offices to function with full strength in Odisha: Govt

With slight improvement in the COVID-19 situation and majority of the people receiving vaccine, the Odisha government Friday asked all of its departments and subordinate offices to function with full strength of employees until further order.

The General Administration & Public Grievance department issued a direction in this regard.

Since offices are closed on Saturday, the new norm will become functional from coming Monday.

The order said, ''Most of the employees are now fully vaccinated and are required mandatorily to attend office regularly.

''In case any employee has been unable to get vaccinated for medical or some other compelling reason(s), he/she must apply for an exemption to the Head of the office.'' On receipt of such applications, the concerned head of the office will consider it on a case-to-case basis.

Employees who are neither vaccinated nor exempted would not be permitted to attend office and their absence will be treated as willful, said the order.

Like earlier, all state government offices will remain closed on Saturdays.

The government offices and employees have been asked to take all precautionary measures to prevent spread of COVID infection.

''In case of detection of COVID infection cases in any office, the protocol issued by the GA&PG department shall be followed and be reported to the concerned head of the office,'' it said.

Earlier, the offices were functioning with 50 per cent strength of employees due to COVID-19 situation.

Out of a total of 10 lakh eligible population for vaccination in capital Bhubaneswar, 60 per cent have received first dose and 40 per cent have been administered both the doses.

The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation has set the target of fully inoculating all the beneficiaries by July 31, its chief S K Singh said.

