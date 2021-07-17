S.African president says no shortage of food and supplies following looting

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Friday there was no shortage of food and supplies in the country following days of violence, rioting and looting, and he urged people to not resort to panic buying.

"Since the height of the unrest on Monday and Tuesday, there has been a sharp decline in the number of incidents and calm has returned to most of these areas," Ramaphosa said, adding that the perpetrators of the violence have been identified and will be dealt with.

He said in the past few days of protests, 161 malls and shopping centres, 11 warehouses, eight factories and 161 liquor outlets were damaged.

