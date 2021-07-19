Britain records 39,950 new COVID-19 cases, 19 deaths
July 19, 2021
Britain recorded 39,950 new coronavirus infections on Monday, and 19 deaths within 28 days of a positive test, official government data showed.
That compared to 48,161 cases and 25 deaths reported a day earlier.
