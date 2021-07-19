Left Menu

Britain records 39,950 new COVID-19 cases, 19 deaths

Reuters | London | Updated: 19-07-2021 20:36 IST | Created: 19-07-2021 20:35 IST
Britain records 39,950 new COVID-19 cases, 19 deaths
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Britain recorded 39,950 new coronavirus infections on Monday, and 19 deaths within 28 days of a positive test, official government data showed.

That compared to 48,161 cases and 25 deaths reported a day earlier.

Also Read: Apollo Global joins battle for Britain's Morrisons

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study links wildfire smoke exposure to increased risk of COVID-19

Study links wildfire smoke exposure to increased risk of COVID-19

 United States
2
Second filling of Ethiopia's giant dam nearly complete - state-run media

Second filling of Ethiopia's giant dam nearly complete - state-run media

 Ethiopia
3
Pfizer vaccine shipment arrives in NZ two days ahead of schedule

Pfizer vaccine shipment arrives in NZ two days ahead of schedule

 New Zealand
4
Psychiatric patients at increased risk of COVID-19 hospitalisation, mortality: Study

Psychiatric patients at increased risk of COVID-19 hospitalisation, mortalit...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021