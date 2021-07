CORRECTED (OFFICIAL)-60% of people being admitted to UK hospitals are unvaccinated - adviser

Britain's Chief Scientific Adviser Patrick Vallance said that 60% of people being admitted to hospital with COVID-19 are unvaccinated, correcting an earlier statement he made on Monday.

Vallance earlier said at a news conference with Prime Minister Boris Johnson that 60% of people being admitted to hospital with COVID-19 have had two doses of vaccine. "Correcting a statistic I gave at the press conference," Vallance said on Twitter. "About 60% of hospitalisations from COVID are not from double vaccinated people, rather 60% of hospitalisations from COVID are currently from unvaccinated people."

