46 per cent Covid vaccine doses administered to women: Govt

As of July 16, 46 per cent of the total number of COVID-19 vaccine doses were administered to women, which is proportionate to the country's women population (48 per cent), the government informed Parliament on Tuesday.

In a written reply to a question in the Rajya Sabha, Minister of State for Health Bharati Pravin Pawar said one of the reasons for the slight gap in the vaccine coverage of women is that at the beginning of the vaccination drive, pregnancy and lactation were contraindications for inoculation, thereby making the women of child-bearing age ineligible for it.

Elaborating on the steps taken by the government to motivate women to come forward for vaccination, Pawar said on the basis of a review of the available scientific evidence and a consensus of the stakeholders, the health ministry approved vaccination of lactating women on May 19 and of pregnant women on July 2, which is expected to increase the number of vaccinations amongst women.

Further, the states have been provided with detailed guidance on preparing a counselling and vaccination plan for pregnant women. A communication strategy is in place, which is being implemented across all the states and Union territories with a focus to sustain vaccine confidence, the minister said.

