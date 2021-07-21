Left Menu

80% of new COVID-19 cases in Spain among non-vaccinated people, health minister says

The vast majority of new COVID-19 cases in Spain in the past five weeks were detected among non-vaccinated people, Health Minister Carolina Darias said on Monday, as new infections rose by 27,286.

Reuters | Madrid | Updated: 21-07-2021 00:11 IST | Created: 21-07-2021 00:07 IST
80% of new COVID-19 cases in Spain among non-vaccinated people, health minister says
File Photo Image Credit: Twitter (@CarolinaDarias)
  • Country:
  • Spain

The vast majority of new COVID-19 cases in Spain in the past five weeks were detected among non-vaccinated people, Health Minister Carolina Darias said on Monday, as new infections rose by 27,286. Just 5.5% of new cases within the period were detected among people who had been fully vaccinated, Darias said, adding 11.4% were partially vaccinated and 83.1% were unvaccinated.

"We must keep up the rhythm of vaccination we have reached," the minister told a news conference. "This will give us an important level of protection to allow us to enjoy the summer." The number of new COVID-19 cases per day in Spain has been steadily rising since late June, with the 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 inhabitants rising to 622.4 on Tuesday. The country of 46.9 million people has so far reported a total of just under 4.2 million cases and 81,148 deaths.

Spain is the third fastest country at vaccinating its population, according to database Our World In Data, lagging behind only Canada and the U.K. with 51.3% of Spaniards fully vaccinated and 62.1% at least partially vaccinated.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Vietnam says agrees tech transfers on Russian, U.S. COVID-19 vaccines

Vietnam says agrees tech transfers on Russian, U.S. COVID-19 vaccines

 Global
2
Isgec Heavy Engineering bags order from Russian firm

Isgec Heavy Engineering bags order from Russian firm

 India
3
All-party meeting on COVID: Sources say some parties sought expediting process for getting international recognition to Covaxin.

All-party meeting on COVID: Sources say some parties sought expediting proce...

 India
4
Google celebrates Colombian Independence Day with a doodle on July 20

Google celebrates Colombian Independence Day with a doodle on July 20

 Colombia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021