Mexico reports 13,853 new COVID-19 cases, 341 deaths

Reuters | Mexico City | Updated: 21-07-2021 04:23 IST | Created: 21-07-2021 04:23 IST
Mexico's Health Ministry on Tuesday reported 13,853 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the country and 341 fatalities, bringing its total to 2,678,297 infections and 236,810 deaths.

The government has said the real number of cases is likely significantly higher, and separate data published recently suggested the actual death toll could be 60% more than the official count.

