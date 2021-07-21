South Korea reports new daily record of 1,784 COVID-19 cases -KDCA
South Korea reported a daily record of 1,784 coronavirus cases for Tuesday, breaking a mark set last week, as the country grapples with Delta-driven outbreaks, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency said on Wednesday.
