PTI tally of COVID-19 cases, recoveries and deaths in India at 11 pm

Following is a state/Union Territory-wise tally of COVID-19 cases, active cases, recoveries and deaths in India at 11 pm, according to data provided by various governments.

NORTHERN REGION State/UT Confirmed Discharged Deaths Active ---------------------------------------------------------------- Chandigarh 61916 61073 809 34 --------------------------------------------------------------- Delhi 1435720 1410095 25040 585 --------------------------------------------------------------- Haryana 769665 759287 9613 765 --------------------------------------------------------------- Himachal Pradesh 204800 200352 3493 935 --------------------------------------------------------------- Jammu & Kashmir 320340 314454 4373 1513 --------------------------------------------------------------- Ladakh 20282 19985 206 91 --------------------------------------------------------------- Punjab 598590 581529 16250 811 --------------------------------------------------------------- Rajasthan 953462 944150 8952 360 --------------------------------------------------------------- Uttarakhand 341629 327606 7359 649 --------------------------------------------------------------- Uttar Pradesh 1708057 1684286 22743 1028 --------------------------------------------------------------- SOUTHERN REGION Andhra Pradesh 1948592 1911812 13209 23571 --------------------------------------------------------------- Karnataka 2889994 2828983 36293 24695 --------------------------------------------------------------- Kerala 3218015 3072895 15739 128881 --------------------------------------------------------------- Lakshadweep 10100 9944 49 67 --------------------------------------------------------------- Puducherry 120003 117265 1783 955 --------------------------------------------------------------- Tamil Nadu 2543040 2483676 33838 25526 --------------------------------------------------------------- Telangana 639369 625738 3774 9857 --------------------------------------------------------------- WESTERN REGION Chhattisgarh 1000763 984015 13507 3241 --------------------------------------------------------------- Daman, Diu & Dadra 10596 10557 4 35 --------------------------------------------------------------- Goa 170199 165700 3123 1376 --------------------------------------------------------------- Gujarat 824608 814162 10076 370 --------------------------------------------------------------- Madhya Pradesh 791721 781024 10512 185 --------------------------------------------------------------- Maharashtra 6245057 6016506 131038 94168 --------------------------------------------------------------- EASTERN REGION Andaman & Nicobar 7521 7374 129 18 -------------------------------------------------------------- Arunachal Pradesh 44222 39634 204 4384 -------------------------------------------------------------- Assam 554221 532940 5076 16205 ------------------------------------------------------------- Bihar 724230 713998 9635 596 -------------------------------------------------------------- Jharkhand 346824 341387 5122 315 -------------------------------------------------------------- Manipur 88978 77147 1436 10395 -------------------------------------------------------------- Meghalaya 59346 53945 988 4413 -------------------------------------------------------------- Mizoram 29645 22476 130 7039 -------------------------------------------------------------- Nagaland 27024 24494 522 1237 -------------------------------------------------------------- Odisha 961934 936950 5308 19623 -------------------------------------------------------------- Sikkim 24341 21030 328 2719 -------------------------------------------------------------- Tripura* 73901 69206 726 3903 -------------------------------------------------------------- West Bengal 1521261 1491016 18040 12205 ----------------------------------------------------------------- TOTAL 31289966 30456691 415125 401905 ------------------------------------------------------------------ *The tally does not reflect the latest updates from Tripura as its health bulletin has not been released yet.

In its most recent update, the Union health ministry placed the total number of COVID-19 cases in the country at 3,12,57,720 and the death toll at 4,18,987. The ministry said there are 4,09,394 active cases, while 3,04,29,339 people have so far recovered from the infection.

