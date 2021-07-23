Malaysia reports record 15,573 new coronavirus cases
Malaysia's health ministry reported 15,573 new coronavirus cases on Friday, the highest number of daily cases since the start of the pandemic.
The total number of infections in the country stood at 980,491, the ministry said.
