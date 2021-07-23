Left Menu

England's COVID-19 prevalence rises to 1 in 75, ONS says

Reuters | London | Updated: 23-07-2021 16:38 IST | Created: 23-07-2021 16:38 IST
The prevalence of COVID-19 infections in England is estimated to have risen to 1 in 75 people in the week to July 17, Britain's Office for National Statistics (ONS) said on Friday, up from 1 in 95 recorded the week before.

"We estimate that 741,700 people within the community population in England had COVID-19... equating to around 1 in 75 people," the ONS said.

