Italy reports five daily coronavirus deaths, 5,140 new cases

Reuters | Milan | Updated: 24-07-2021 20:54 IST | Created: 24-07-2021 20:52 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Italy reported five coronavirus-related deaths on Saturday against 17 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections was almost unchanged at 5,140 from 5,143 on Friday.

Italy has registered 127,942 deaths linked to COVID-19 since its outbreak emerged in February last year, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the eighth-highest in the world. The country has reported more than 4.3 million cases to date.

