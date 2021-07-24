Left Menu

COVID-19: Punjab sees 83 more cases

The toll figure stood at 809.The number of active cases in Chandigarh is 32, the bulletin said.With six patients being discharged after recovery, the number of cured persons reached 61,081 in the Union Territory, it said.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 24-07-2021 22:02 IST | Created: 24-07-2021 22:02 IST
With 83 fresh Covid cases, the infection tally in Punjab rose to 5,98,741 on Saturday, according to a medical bulletin.

With one death reported from Amritsar, the toll reached 16,258 in the state, it said.

The toll also includes one death which was not reported earlier, the bulletin said.

The number of active cases in the state is 771.

Pathankot reported 11 infections, followed by nine in Patiala and seven in Amritsar, the bulletin said.

With 78 recoveries, the number of cured persons reached 5,81,712, it said.

A total of 1,18,77,764 samples have been collected for testing so far in the state, according to the bulletin. Meanwhile, Chandigarh, the common capital of Punjab and Haryana, reported four Covid cases.

The infection tally stood at 61,922 for the Union Territory, according to the medical bulletin. The count also includes one case which was not reported earlier, it said.

The toll figure stood at 809.

The number of active cases in Chandigarh is 32, the bulletin said.

With six patients being discharged after recovery, the number of cured persons reached 61,081 in the Union Territory, it said.

