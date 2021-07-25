Left Menu

Italy reports seven more coronavirus deaths, 4,743 new infections

The country has reported more than 4.3 million cases to date. Patients in hospital with COVID-19 - not including those in intensive care - stood at 1,392 on Sunday, up from 1,340 a day earlier.

Reuters | Rome | Updated: 25-07-2021 20:40 IST | Created: 25-07-2021 20:39 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Italy

Italy reported seven coronavirus-related deaths on Sunday compared with five the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections fell to 4,743 from 5,140 on Saturday.

Italy has registered 127,949 deaths linked to COVID-19 since its outbreak emerged in February last year, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the eighth-highest in the world. The country has reported more than 4.3 million cases to date.

Patients in hospital with COVID-19 - not including those in intensive care - stood at 1,392 on Sunday, up from 1,340 a day earlier. There were 16 new admissions to intensive care units, up from 21 on Saturday. The total number of intensive care patients rose to 178 from a previous 172.

Some 176,653 tests for COVID-19 were carried out in the past day, compared with a previous 258,929, the health ministry said.

