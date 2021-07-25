PTI tally of COVID-19 cases, recoveries and deaths in India at 10.30 pm

Following is a state/Union Territory-wise tally of COVID-19 cases, active cases, recoveries and deaths in India at 10.30 pm, according to data provided by various governments.

NORTHERN REGION State/UT Confirmed Discharged Deaths Active ---------------------------------------------------------------- Chandigarh 61927 61085 809 33 --------------------------------------------------------------- Delhi 1435910 1410288 25043 579 --------------------------------------------------------------- Haryana 769739 759405 9619 715 --------------------------------------------------------------- Himachal Pradesh 205061 200704 3498 841 --------------------------------------------------------------- Jammu & Kashmir 320657 314995 4374 1288 --------------------------------------------------------------- Ladakh 20296 20021 207 68 --------------------------------------------------------------- Punjab 598794 581829 16266 699 --------------------------------------------------------------- Rajasthan 953542 944277 8952 313 --------------------------------------------------------------- Uttarakhand 341724 327716 7359 637 --------------------------------------------------------------- Uttar Pradesh 1708155 1684537 22750 868 --------------------------------------------------------------- SOUTHERN REGION Andhra Pradesh 1954756 1919354 13256 22155 --------------------------------------------------------------- Karnataka 2894557 2834741 36374 23419 --------------------------------------------------------------- Kerala 3271530 3114716 16035 140276 --------------------------------------------------------------- Lakshadweep 10129 9964 49 76 --------------------------------------------------------------- Puducherry 120331 117620 1789 922 --------------------------------------------------------------- Tamil Nadu 2548497 2491222 33911 23364 --------------------------------------------------------------- Telangana 641153 627964 3784 9405 --------------------------------------------------------------- WESTERN REGION Chhattisgarh 1001167 984913 13516 2738 --------------------------------------------------------------- Daman, Diu & Dadra 10609 10560 4 45 --------------------------------------------------------------- Goa 170491 166201 3132 1158 --------------------------------------------------------------- Gujarat 824713 814307 10076 330 --------------------------------------------------------------- Madhya Pradesh 791750 781090 10512 148 --------------------------------------------------------------- Maharashtra 6264922 6035029 131552 94985 --------------------------------------------------------------- EASTERN REGION Andaman & Nicobar 7529 7385 129 15 -------------------------------------------------------------- Arunachal Pradesh 45867 41385 216 4266 -------------------------------------------------------------- Assam* 557437 536597 5114 15726 ------------------------------------------------------------- Bihar 724471 714330 9639 501 -------------------------------------------------------------- Jharkhand 346918 341518 5124 276 -------------------------------------------------------------- Manipur 92666 80608 1478 10581 -------------------------------------------------------------- Meghalaya 61194 55163 1024 5007 -------------------------------------------------------------- Mizoram 32083 23371 136 8576 -------------------------------------------------------------- Nagaland 27308 24715 528 1285 -------------------------------------------------------------- Odisha 967548 943069 5512 18914 -------------------------------------------------------------- Sikkim 25160 21549 330 3017 -------------------------------------------------------------- Tripura 75907 71579 736 3526 -------------------------------------------------------------- West Bengal 1523639 1493770 18073 11796 ----------------------------------------------------------------- TOTAL 31408137 30567577 420906 408548 ------------------------------------------------------------------ *This tally does not include the latest updates from Assam as its health bulletin has not been released yet.

In its most recent update, the Union health ministry placed the total number of COVID-19 cases in the country at 3,13,71,901 and the death toll at 4,20,551. The ministry said there are 4,08,212 active cases, while 3,05,43,138 people have so far recovered from the infection.

