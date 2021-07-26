U.S. CDC raises concern about Israel over COVID-19 cases
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 26-07-2021 23:35 IST | Created: 26-07-2021 23:26 IST
- Country:
- United States
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Monday raised concerns about the rising number of COVID-19 cases in Israel, the West Bank and Gaza, lifting its travel health notice to "Level 3: High."
In June, the CDC had lowered its travel advisory rating for Israel to "Level 1: Low." The "Level 3" rating says unvaccinated travelers should avoid nonessential travel to Israel and is one level below the CDC's most severe travel rating.
Advertisement
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Psychoanalysis test reveals 2 accused in connection with Israel Embassy blast case telling 'partial truth'
Science News Roundup: Billionaire Branson soars to space aboard Virgin Galactic flight; Israeli lunar landing venture says it secures $70 million for 2024 launch
Israel says signed MOU with NRX Pharmaceuticals for COVID vaccine trials
Science News Roundup: Billionaire Branson soars to space aboard Virgin Galactic flight; Israeli lunar landing venture says it secures $70 million for 2024 launch
Israel partners with NRx Pharmaceuticals to commercialize COVID vaccine