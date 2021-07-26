Left Menu

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 26-07-2021 23:35 IST | Created: 26-07-2021 23:26 IST
U.S. CDC raises concern about Israel over COVID-19 cases
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Monday raised concerns about the rising number of COVID-19 cases in Israel, the West Bank and Gaza, lifting its travel health notice to "Level 3: High."

In June, the CDC had lowered its travel advisory rating for Israel to "Level 1: Low." The "Level 3" rating says unvaccinated travelers should avoid nonessential travel to Israel and is one level below the CDC's most severe travel rating.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

