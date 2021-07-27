Italy reports 24 coronavirus deaths on Tuesday, 4,522 new cases

Italy reported 24 coronavirus-related deaths on Tuesday against 22 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections rose to 4,522 from 3,117. Italy has registered 127,995 deaths linked to COVID-19 since its outbreak emerged in February last year, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the eight-highest in the world. The country has reported 4.33 million cases to date.

Patients in hospital with COVID-19 - not including those in intensive care - stood at 1,611 on Tuesday, up from 1,512 a day earlier. There were 16 new admissions to intensive care units, up from 11 on Monday. The total number of intensive care patients increased to 189 from a previous 182.

Some 241,890 tests for COVID-19 were carried out in the past day, compared with a previous 88,247, the health ministry said.

