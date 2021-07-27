Delhi reports 77 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths

The national capital reported 77 fresh cases of the coronavirus and two deaths due to the infection on Tuesday, while the positivity rate stood at 0.11 per cent, according to data shared by the health department here.

With the new cases, the overall infection tally in the city climbed to 14,36,026. Of this, over 14.10 lakh patients have recovered from the disease.

The death toll now stands at 25,046.

On Monday, the city had reported 39 COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 0.07 per cent and one death due to the infection.

On Sunday, the capital logged 66 COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 0.09 percent and two deaths.

On Saturday, it registered 66 cases of COVID-19 with a positivity rate of 0.09 per cent and no death linked to the virus.

There are 570 active cases of the novel coronavirus in Delhi at present and 154 of them are under home isolation. The number of containment zones stands at 299, the bulletin said.

The bulletin said 70,248 tests, including 45,645 RT-PCR tests, were conducted the previous day.

Delhi battled a brutal second wave of the pandemic that claimed a massive number of lives, with the shortage of oxygen at hospitals across the city adding to the woes.

On April 20, Delhi had reported 28,395 cases, the highest in the city since the beginning of the pandemic. On April 22 the case positivity rate was 36.2 per cent, the highest so far.

The highest number of 448 deaths due to COVID-19 was reported on May 3.

The capital has recorded 2,320 cases of coronavirus in the last 30 days (since June 25), 77 cases a day on an average.

Experts have said that while a large number of people now have immunity against coronavirus due to previous infections and vaccination, a guarded approach is needed in terms of implementing restrictive measures to avoid a second-wave like crisis.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)