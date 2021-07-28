Tokyo says daily COVID-19 cases exceed 3,000 for first time

Newly reported COVID-19 cases in Tokyo spiked to a record high of 3,177 on Wednesday, topping 3,000 for the first time since the pandemic began, the metropolitan government announced.

The sharp rise in cases puts pressure on hospitals and may dampen domestic enthusiasm for the Olympics, which the city is hosting, despite a rush of medals for Japanese athletes.

Advertisement

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)