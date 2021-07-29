Britain reports 31,117 daily COVID-19 cases, 85 deaths

Britain reported 31,117 COVID-19 cases on Thursday, an increase on the 27,734 reported a day earlier and a second consecutive rise in the daily total after cases fell each day over the previous week, government data showed.

Britain also reported 85 deaths within 28 days of a positive test, compared with 91 on the previous day.

