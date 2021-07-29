Left Menu

Britain reports 31,117 daily COVID-19 cases, 85 deaths

Reuters | London | Updated: 29-07-2021 20:50 IST | Created: 29-07-2021 20:50 IST
Britain reported 31,117 COVID-19 cases on Thursday, an increase on the 27,734 reported a day earlier and a second consecutive rise in the daily total after cases fell each day over the previous week, government data showed.

Britain also reported 85 deaths within 28 days of a positive test, compared with 91 on the previous day.

Also Read: Britain's BT to phase out 3G in next two years as it ramps 5G

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

