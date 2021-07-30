Left Menu

Russia reports 23,564 new COVID-19 cases, 794 deaths

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 30-07-2021 14:50 IST | Created: 30-07-2021 14:23 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Russia reported 23,564 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, including 3,481 in Moscow, taking the official national tally since the pandemic began to 6,242,066.

The government coronavirus task force said 794 people had died of coronavirus-linked causes in the past 24 hours, pushing the national death toll to 157,771.

The federal statistics agency has kept a separate count and has said Russia recorded around 290,000 deaths related to COVID-19 from April 2020 to May 2021.

