BRIEF-FDA, Under Pressure, Plans To Accelerate Review Of Pfizer’s Covid-19 Vaccine For Full Approval - Stat News
Reuters | Updated: 31-07-2021 00:23 IST | Created: 31-07-2021 00:16 IST
July 30 (Reuters) -
* FDA, UNDER PRESSURE, PLANS 'SPRINT' TO ACCELERATE REVIEW OF PFIZER'S COVID-19 VACCINE FOR FULL APPROVAL - STAT NEWS Source text : [ID:https://bit.ly/3BViCbE] Further company coverage:
