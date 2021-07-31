BRIEF-FDA, Under Pressure, Plans To Accelerate Review Of Pfizer’s Covid-19 Vaccine For Full Approval - Stat News

July 30 (Reuters) -

* FDA, UNDER PRESSURE, PLANS 'SPRINT' TO ACCELERATE REVIEW OF PFIZER'S COVID-19 VACCINE FOR FULL APPROVAL - STAT NEWS Source text : [ID:https://bit.ly/3BViCbE] Further company coverage:

