Italy reports 69 coronavirus deaths on Wednesday, 6,503 new cases
Italy reported 69 coronavirus-related deaths on Wednesday, down from 75 the previous day, while the daily tally of new infections rose to 6,503 from 5,498, the health ministry said. The total number of intensive care patients fell to 540 from a previous 544. Some 303,717 tests for COVID-19 were carried out in the past day, compared with a previous 307,643, the health ministry said.
Italy reported 69 coronavirus-related deaths on Wednesday, down from 75 the previous day, while the daily tally of new infections rose to 6,503 from 5,498, the health ministry said. A total of 129,290 deaths linked to COVID-19 have been registered in Italy since its outbreak emerged in February last year. That is the second-highest tally in Europe behind Britain and the ninth-highest globally. Italy has reported 4.55 million cases to date.
Patients in hospital with COVID-19 - not including those in intensive care - stood at 4,231 on Wednesday, down from 4,252 a day earlier. There were 40 new admissions to intensive care units, decreasing from 49 on Tuesday. The total number of intensive care patients fell to 540 from a previous 544.
Some 303,717 tests for COVID-19 were carried out in the past day, compared with a previous 307,643, the health ministry said.
