Left Menu

Vaccination norms relaxed for people visiting abroad urgently

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 02-09-2021 17:51 IST | Created: 02-09-2021 17:39 IST
Vaccination norms relaxed for people visiting abroad urgently
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Punjab government will allow people traveling abroad urgently to take the second dose of Covisheild without waiting for mandatory 84 days.

This relaxation for the administration of the second dose has also been extended to foreign nationals needing to return to their countries, Health Minister Balbir Singh Sidhu said in a statement on Thursday.

For availing this relaxation in inoculation, the people needing to travel abroad for unavoidable reasons may be asked to produce a copy of travel documents such as visas, confirmed tickets, and other documents justifying the urgency for undertaking the travel, he added.

This decision has been taken "as several Punjabis travel abroad for studies or some other important reasons", the minister said.

In a bid to further jack up the second dose of vaccination, the government has also decided to hold special sessions every Sunday at government centers for the administration of the second shot.

"Coverage of COVID-19 vaccination or 2nd dose to beneficiaries remains critical for the successful impact of the vaccination drive. So, it has been decided to earmark every Sunday for the COVID vaccination session at all government Covid vaccination centers only for administering the second dose among due beneficiaries," he said.

Normal vaccination sessions for the first and second doses of the vaccine will remain the same during the weekdays except Sundays.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Tennis-Bad weather forces suspension of Schwartzman v Anderson match

Tennis-Bad weather forces suspension of Schwartzman v Anderson match

 United States
2
Limpopo urged to use water sparingly as dam levels on downward spiral

Limpopo urged to use water sparingly as dam levels on downward spiral

South Africa
3
MIUI 12.5 update rolling out to Redmi Note 9 Pro India units

MIUI 12.5 update rolling out to Redmi Note 9 Pro India units

 India
4
FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021