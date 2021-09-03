COVID cases fall significantly in New Zealand

The number of new coronavirus cases in New Zealand fell significantly on Friday, raising hopes among health officials that they have contained an Auckland outbreak of the delta variant.

Officials recorded 28 new local cases, down from 49 a day earlier and more than 80 a day during the peak last month.

Deputy Prime Minister Grant Robertson said the results were encouraging, but the job was not yet done.

Auckland remains in a strict lockdown while other parts of the country are also in lockdown but have eased some restrictions.

New Zealand has opted for a strategy of trying to eliminate the virus entirely, while at the same time trying to increase vaccination rates. About 48 per cent of the population of 5 million have had at least one dose.

